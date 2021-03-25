Fox News reporter Peter Doocy called out President Joe Biden for not taking questions from him in his first White House news conference.

The 46th president’s first press conference from the East Room of the White House went down on Thursday afternoon, and took questions from a series of outlets — with the notable exception of Fox News.

Afterwards, Doocy beamed into Fox News show America Reports, as a panel critiqued the president over several elements of his performance. Much of the discussion centered around whether Biden received sufficient scrutiny, and when Doocy appeared, John Roberts noted the fact that Biden didn’t call on him to ask a question.

“I mentioned last night, I had a binder full of questions,” Doocy said. Sure enough, he pulled out a binder on camera to show people he “was not kidding.”

“We had a lot and most of the stuff we did not get to,” Doocy went on. “Nobody asked him about this big plan that he has got, this big idea to completely transform the economy to make it all green. That is something we were hoping to get on the board with and there were not a lot of questions about Covid, particularly the investigation into the origins of it.”

Doocy compared the press conference to one that Biden held last year during which he called on reporters by using a list.

“I’m not sure if that was the end of the list,” he said. “If we were on it, he did not make it down that far.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]