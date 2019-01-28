Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera: Tom Brokaw’s Comments About Hispanics ‘Shockingly Uninformed’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said tonight Tom Brokaw‘s comments about Hispanic assimilation were “shockingly uninformed.”

Brokaw said on Sunday, “I also happen to believe that the Hispanics should work harder at assimilation. That’s one of the things I’ve been saying for a long time.” He later apologized and NBC News said tonight that his comments were inappropriate and inaccurate.

Rivera spoke to Martha MacCallum tonight citing stats to dispute Brokaw’s claim and say, “I don’t know where Tom got that observation.”

MacCallum brought up a defense of Brokaw from Brit Hume:

Sorry to see @tombrokaw catching hell for saying Hispanics need to do a better job of assimilating. This proves that any criticism of any non-white ethnic group is automatically considered racist and shows how the national consensus against racism has been weaponized. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 28, 2019

Rivera said in response, “You’d have to be blind, Martha, not to look in Texas or in Florida or in California or indeed in New York, in Chicago, in Orlando, and not see a culture that is assimilating, that is blending with the fabric of the American society in a way that is very traditional.”

