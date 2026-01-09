Geraldo Reads the Policy For When a Cop Is Allowed to Shoot Someone Threatening Them With a Car

Geraldo Rivera joined Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Thursday night to discuss the deadly ICE shooting of Renee Good and sparred with Minnesota state Sen. Michael Holmstrom (R).

Cuomo asked Rivera to weigh in on the politics surrounding the shooting and the ongoing fallout.

“Obviously, this is a situation where half the country is absolutely repelled by the Trump policy—the aggressive policy, the recklessly aggressive policy of rounding up these undocumented immigrants. Why? Because of the militarized way in which they’ve set out to do it, they have almost declared war on each other. In a sense, there’s like a new civil war happening,” Rivera claimed, adding:

This won’t end—this won’t end unless and until the Trump administration eases up on the draconian implementation of the President’s anti-immigration policies. You can’t have armed officers going after half your population, or a significant percentage of your population, and arresting parents in schoolyards, in hospitals, in courtrooms. This will not be tolerated. This is like civil rights. This is civil rights.

After some back and forth with Holmstrom, Rivera added, “Let me read one sentence. This is the use-of-force policy of the Department of Justice. Quote: ‘Agents may not fire at a moving car that is threatening them unless no other objectively reasonable means of defense appear to exist, which includes moving out of the path of the vehicle.‘ This is DOJ policy, signed off on by the country’s 25 largest cities.”

Rivera later posted to social media, “I love cops. but they sometimes f*ck up. New cell phone footage from the tragic incident in Minneapolis does nothing to change my mind. The killing of Renee Good was entirely unnecessary. Two middle-aged ladies, talking smack were not the one with a loaded handgun, and a hair trigger. They did not escalate this deadly confrontation that led to the death of this mother of three young children. This is on ICE.”

