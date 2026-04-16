Geraldo Rivera Warns There Will Be a ‘Revolution’ Against Republicans Unless War Wraps Up: ‘The Cost Politically to the President Will Be Profound’

Geraldo Rivera warned on Wednesday that the Republican Party is on track to be wiped out in a midterm election “revolution” and “stampede” unless President Donald Trump can wrap up his war against Iran soon and bring down gas prices.

After Rivera praised Trump’s blockade against tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on NewsNation’s The Daily Take, NewsNation host Connell McShane said, “I get that argument that it will force Iran to not only come to the table but maybe come to the table and accept the president’s terms, they’ll be so strapped economically. That said, the president has a public that may not be very patient.”

McShane then displayed a poll that showed just 24% of Americans believed Trump’s war against Iran was worthwhile for the United States.

“A majority of the people say, you know, this thing hasn’t been worth it,” he noted. “And you wonder how much pressure, especially with the high gas prices that we were just talking about, this president is under versus the pressure Iran is under.”

Rivera replied, “The impatience is warranted. Why? Because this was a president who was elected precisely because he promised no more forever wars. That was the headline, or one of the substantive headlines at least. Not the transgender stuff and the immigrants and that other.”

“This was the headline for MAGA and all aspirants to the MAGA endorsement. ‘No more forever wars.’ We’ve been through Afghanistan, we’ve been through Vietnam, we’ve been through Iraq,” he added. “Enough. You’re not gonna sell us a bill of goods. We’re impatient.”

Rivera then warned, “I think still, if the war persists, and if the price of gas stays where it is or goes higher, there will be a stampede in the midterm elections. I think that the cost politically to the president will be profound. I think Republicans will be reeling from a revolution. So I think the president has a very narrow window of opportunity.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

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