Fox News Guest Blasts Justin Trudeau’s ‘Dictator Starter Kit’ After Canada Bans Plastic Straws

Fox News’ Outnumbered took on Canada’s recent move to ban one-use plastic products, like straws, during a segment on Wednesday that ended with the co-hosts agreeing paper straws are terrible and Canada is dabbling in authoritarianism.

Co-host Emily Compagno introduced the topic by noting that Canada’s “liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s part of a major effort to combat plastic waste and address climate change.”

Compagno went on to argue that critics in Canada see Trudeau as a “performative activist.”

“It’s a dictator’s starter kit,” jumped in Ben Ferguson, who was the guest on Wednesday’s show.

“You ban handguns a couple of weeks ago, now you add straws to the list. It’s like, a dictator’s starter kit,” Ferguson, a talk radio host, continued.

“So the people in Canada, you might want to wake up. We take your guns a week ago, now we’re going to take away your straws. They’re not going to have a lot left pretty soon,” he concluded.

“You can’t even blow spitballs,” jested co-host Harris Faulkner.

“Paper straws suck, that’s the bottom line,” interjected Compagno, adding, “I guess in the dictator starter kit, it doesn’t matter.”

The other co-hosts were quick to agree, adding, “Dictator starter kit is the best line ever.”

