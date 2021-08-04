A Fox News guest called out the outlet on Wednesday for what he called “dishonest” coverage of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a segment on The Faulkner Focus that showed footage of migrants in Mission, Texas, amid the coronavirus pandemic, substitute anchor Sandra Smith asked former Obama staffer Roger Fisk why there isn’t “a bigger effort” by the Biden administration to get the border “crisis under control.”

“When you hear the Biden administration being criticized by both the right and the left, that probably means that they’re on to something,” replied Fisk, who cited the administration keeping Title 42, which allows the United States to expel migrants who come from a country where there’s a widespread disease and therefore may be a health risk.

Fisk called Title 42 “a good thing” and “should be celebrated or, at least, welcome.”

Fisk went on to call out Fox News’s coverage and cited a Fox News article about Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who called for impeaching President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and footage that shows migrants underneath a bridge in Mission. He said that refutes the notion, echoed by the other guest, former Trump campaign surrogate T.W. Shannon, that the Biden administration has an open borders policy as Fox News’s drone footage shows those “hundreds of migrants in Border Patrol custody.”

“And the other articles on Fox News talk about apprehensions being up, seizures being up. If the Biden administration is doing nothing, who’s doing all these apprehensions? Who is doing all these seizures? The hysteria is at odds with what’s happening on the ground.”

“This is the problem,” said Fisk, as Smith tried to interject. “I’m not going to say that it’s not. But to show footage and say that the Biden administration isn’t doing anything is dishonest.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

