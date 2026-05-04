GOP Lawmaker Calls James Comey a ‘Dangerous Guy’ Amid Seashell Case

Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA) told Fox Business Network Monday that James Comey poses a very real threat to President Donald Trump, as the former FBI director grapples with a criminal case against him over the now-infamous seashell photo he shared on Instagram last year..

The since-deleted post from May 2025 depicted seashells on a beach arranged to say “86 47.” Comey wrote, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” But Trump’s DOJ interpreted the post to mean “kill the president,” and charged Comey with two felony counts last week. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the DOJ has additional evidence against Comey, but did not give details.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Meuser about what else the DOJ could have on Comey.

“Look, Comey is a dangerous guy,” Meuser said “I mean, come on, he’s the wrong guy to have any power, any authority. I mean, what he did to the president of the United States with the Steele dossier, knowing it was completely phony, walking into the Oval Office stating that, ‘Oh, they have this information, so-called evidence’ to the president of the United States. What? To shake him up. And then what they did to General [Michael] Flynn, was a setup.”

“Look, he had [Peter] Strzok working for him. He had [Andrew] Mccabe working for him,” Meuser continued. “These were bad guys really trying to bring down a president. And [CIA Director] John Ratcliffe would know best particularly now, all the rest of the garbage in there, everything else they did. It’s a federal felon to threaten — it’s the Presidential Threat Act, what he did by putting that ’86 47.’ Look, that’s going to be determined in whether or not he actually called for the killing of the 47th president.”

“But, you know, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Meuser said. “This guy has done a lot to show his hatred of the president, trying the take down the president of the United States. I don’t know how much more people could see is more dangerous than that, that sort of attempted coup. This guy’s a bad guy.”

Comey has claimed he did nothing wrong and vowed to fight the charges.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business Network.

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