Michael Rapaport Nukes Joe Rogan for ‘Talking Sh*t’ About Jews

Actor and comic Michael Rapaport went off on Joe Rogan for “talking sh*t” about Jews — while also being too much of a coward to publicly mock other minority groups.

Rapaport skewered Rogan on the latest episode of his podcast I Am Rapaport on Sunday.

He played a clip from a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where Rogan said “high-profile Jewish people” can “justifying annihilating an entire city.” Rogan added it was “crazy” what Israel was “doing to Lebanon.”

Rapaport said he had no problem with comics like Rogan bashing Jews and Israel, as long as they were consistent. But he said that’s the problem right now.

“If you have gallows humor, it doesn’t mean you’re racist — Black people do it, Asian people do it, everybody does it. But Joe Rogan, he only shows himself ‘just riffing,’ because he’s a comic, about Jews and Israel,” Rapaport said. “Why? Why? I know you guys do it about other groups of people.”

He continued, “Do it about other people. You won’t do it. You won’t f*cking do it. Because talking sh*t about Jews, talking sh*t about Israel… is the last of the acceptable forms of hatred. You can do it publicly. ‘Jew this, Jew that.'”

Rapaport then said Rogan isn’t the only talking head who is comfortable doing it.

“It’s an outlet, a faucet for guys like Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Tucker Carlson and all of them,” Rapaport said. “Because they say and think the same things about Black people, gay people, Spanish people, Jewish people, Asian people. They want to say the N-word and think it’s funny, they want to say the F-word and think it’s funny. But they won’t say it.”

His comments about Carlson come after the ex-Fox News star has claimed the war against Iran is being “waged” by the U.S. strictly on behalf of Israel.

And Von has routinely criticized Israel on his podcast, as well as going on a viral rant on Rogan’s show last month about how “all of [America’s] f*ckin’ money goin’ to Israel and using it to f*ckin’ genocide people.” Von kept going from there, saying, “Satan is amongst us.”

“We gotta get you off those antidepressants son, you’re losin’ your f*ckin’ marbles,” Rogan told him.

Rapaport shared the clip from Rogan’s show that angered him on X; watch below.

Talking shit & gallows humor doesn’t make you racist or hateful!!! I guarantee you Joe Rogan makes jokes about Gays,Blacks,Asians,Latins and everything else off camera

BUT

Big Bad Joe Rogan only makes jokes about Jewish people on camera. He’s totally comfortable doing it… pic.twitter.com/d7RoKYCmQV — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 3, 2026

And you can listen to Rapaport’s full comments at the end of his podcast by clicking here. He went off on Rogan around the 35:00 minute mark.

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