On Thursday, Jesse Kelly said on Fox News that “Kamala Harris will do anything to get ahead,” including sleeping around.

In the early 1990s, Harris began a relationship with Willie Brown, then the Speaker of the California State Assembly. While they were dating, Brown appointed her to two state board positions at a time when Brown was facing criticism for awarding key government positions to friends and allies as political patronage.

Host Tucker Carlson kicked off the segment by suggesting Harris “is kind of phony because she can’t even pronounce her own first name. It changes.”

Carlson cited reports that Harris is an overbearing boss, and asked Kelly, “Are you surprised to learn that Kamala Harris – if that’s what she’s going by – is like the worst boss in Washington and is nasty to the people who work for her?

Kelly’s gave a mischievous, if not juvenile response:

It’s the most predicable thing in the world, Tucker. Everybody watching you right now has worked for or worked with somebody who just has ambition just dripping off of their pores, and that’s Kamala Harris. Those types of people will do anything to get ahead. They treat their bosses like a crap. They treat their employees like crap. That’s why she knifed Joe Biden in the debate with all that race nonsense. There was no need to do that. It’s the same reason she cackles like a dead hyena [sic] every time she’s asked an uncomfortable question. It’s the same reason she started our her political career as Willie Brown’s bratwurst bun. Kamala Harris will do anything to get ahead.

In 2019, Brown wrote that he helped many politicians with their careers, including Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, and Dianne Feinstein.

Brown said, “The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.”

“That’s politics for ya.”

