You may have heard about ABC News suspending senior correspondent David Wright over comments he made on video recorded by Project Veritas, in which Wright said he considers himself a socialist, offered his take on coverage of President Donald Trump, and criticizing Disney synergy on ABC news programming.

There were many in the media who defended Wright and said he shouldn’t have been suspended. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz added his name to the chorus of voices this morning on MediaBuzz.

“Most of what Wright said wasn’t troubling at all,” Kurtz said.

Despite the comment about being a socialist, Kurtz noted how Wright’s commentary on Trump coverage was that 1) “we don’t hold him to account” but also 2) “don’t give him credit for what things he does do.”

“That’s fair and balanced,” Kurtz said.

What probably bothered the network most, he argued, was the shot at Disney.

“I think the network really overreacted, and the punishment for what he thought were private opinions too harsh,” Kurtz concluded.

