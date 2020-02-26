ABC News suspended senior correspondent David Wright after he was caught on camera calling himself a “socialist” and offering criticism for the media.

Washington Post got news of Wright’s suspension ahead of the release of new footage from operatives of conservative group Project Veritas. Wright was recorded slamming the media for prioritizing viewership and commercial engagement ahead of informing the public, and he made those comments with respect to how the press covers President Donald Trump and politics in general.

“We don’t hold him to account. We also don’t give him credit for what things he does do,” Wright said. “We’re interested in three things: the outrage of the day, the investigation, and the palace intrigue of who’s backstabbing whom. Beyond that, we don’t really cover the guy.”

Wright went on to bemoan that the media “can’t figure out how to challenge” Trump, who he referred to as “this f*cking president.” When asked if he considers himself “a Democratic socialist,” Wright answered, “more than that, I consider myself a socialist.”

“I think there should be national health insurance. I’m totally fine with reining in corporations. I think there are too many billionaires, and I think that there’s a wealth gap. That’s a problem,” Wright continued.

The video goes on with Wright critiquing how the news cycle moves through different stories and people, but he also criticized his own network for blending news with promoting Disney’s various properties.

“You can’t watch Good Morning America without there being a Disney princess or a Marvel Avenger appearing. It’s all self-promotional,” he said. “Commercial imperative is incompatible with news.”

While Project Veritas has been criticized for advancing what some call right-wing disinformation and out-of-context content, their footage of Wright comes after they released behind-the-scenes footage of Amy Robach complaining that the network canned her reporting on Jeffrey Epstein. This resulted in CBS firing a former ABC employee who was thought to have leaked the Robach tape.

An ABC spokesperson provided the following statement to Project Veritas: “Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved. David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

