Fox News’ Howard Kurtz spoke with Shannon Bream tonight to assess how the CNN moderators did at tonight’s debate.

And he had praise for two of the three of them.

He said the debate was substantive and the moderators did a decent job enforcing time limits before criticizing Don Lemon, saying, “The liberal opinion host on the panel asked questions that were blatantly from the left promoting gun control and referring to President Trump as a racially divisive bigot.”

Kurtz added, “But I’ve got to say Jake Tapper and Dana did an excellent job pressing the candidates on their positions.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com