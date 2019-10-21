On Fox News tonight, Laura Ingraham expressed some concern about Mick Mulvaney‘s performance at last week’s press conference and on Fox News Sunday yesterday.

She spoke with Newt Gingrich and brought up Mulvaney’s “imprecise language” about the Ukraine phone call, as well as when he “kind of stepped on it and said the president is still in the hospitality business.

“Exactly what we don’t want to hear,” Ingraham added.

Gingrich said no one should go on a show with an anchor like Chris Wallace without being more prepared. He contrasted Mulvaney’s performance with how Mike Pompeo “stayed right inside” his boundaries on ABC.

“I think that Mick Mulvaney would do well to look at that approach and to take a much more disciplined approach to what he’s doing,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn from not throwing interceptions and not fumbling. And I think the White House could slow down a little bit.”

In a subsequent segment, Ingraham noted some increasing concern about Mulvaney’s effectiveness, given a report about how Trump allies are making a list of potential replacements.

She again reviewed his “ill-fated” press conference where he talked about a quid pro quo, as well as his “blunder” about Trump still being in the hospitality business.

Ingraham even asked her guests, “Does the president need a different structure given these missteps by Mulvaney? I’m sure he’s a nice person, but these were two pretty big blunders and unforced errors.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]