House Republican Claims Trump Assassination Attempt Was ‘Inside Job’ by Biden Administration

During Wednesday’s episode of the podcast Pod Force One, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) claimed that former President Joe Biden’s administration was behind the July 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Speaking with the show’s host, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Luna said, “I think what is interesting about the initial investigation is A, it was done under Biden, period. So the Biden administration, the FBI — this is the same FBI, remember, that couldn’t locate who actually owned that bag of cocaine that was found in the White House, and then also ended up destroying the evidence.”

She continued:

Specificially, what was interesting about the Butler assassination [attempt] and I’ve said this before, I think that was intentional negligence. I was one of the individuals to actually ask questions of the former Secret Service Director [Kimberly Cheatle]. We actually had whistleblowers from within the Secret Service that came out, that stated that, you know, they were basically not presesnt or told to stand down at the actual, um— there was a group of snipers that were actually met that day, that was coordinated by the local law enforcement, and they just so happened to not show up. The area that was left open was literally the perfect location to take a shot and, basically, assassinate someone. And then you have this aspect of the Biden administration that, you know, basically gave limited staffing to a former president with Secret Service, and everything that accumulated and the way that it was, within hours of [would-be assassin Thomas Matthew] Crooks being shot, and basically, you know, neutralized, the entire scene was done. I never heard any follow-up from that FBI [under former FBI Director Christopher Wray] on what happened to the other burner phones, and also too, if this was just some random, you know, lone shooter, why did he have burner phones? What happened to his video game console? I mean, there’s a lot outstanding, and I’ve actually shared this before, that to me, that has all the marks of intelligence, and I believe, an inside job. That’s literally what I think is the ultimate revelation of that.

She went on to acknowledge, however, that “the Butler assassination record is actually under the purview of release by President Trump himself.”

Watch the full clip above via Pod Force One with Miranda Devine on YouTube.

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