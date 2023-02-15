Fox News Interviews North Korean Defector Who Says ‘Woke’ Columbia University Is Like North Korean Totalitarianism

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith interviewed activist and author Yeonmi Park, who defected from North Korea as a teen, about what Park sees as the parallels between “wokism” on American campuses and North Korean totalitarianism.

“Defected from the regime as a young teen before seeking refuge in the United States. The Columbia University alumna described the intolerance in its classrooms as shocking, saying that woke ideology is leading the country down the path of North Korea if we don’t reverse course,” Smith began, introducing the interview.

“Joining us now is Yeonmi Park, author of the new book, While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector Search for Freedom in America. Yeonmi, welcome to you. And you just graduated two years ago. You are getting this look at America since you arrived here in 2015. And specifically in the classroom. What is your experience been? What have you seen and what is your warning?” Smith asked Park.

“Yes. So when I came to America, having no idea, I thought somehow this was a free country where individuals can have different thoughts and opinions,” Park replied, adding:

When I started university at Columbia University, I couldn’t believe, because they were exactly saying the same things that my North Korean teachers told me in North Korean class.

“What specifically? Can you give us some sort of idea of what you were hearing inside the classroom that leads you to say this?” Smith followed up.

“So they said all the problems that we have in the world is because of the greedy capitalism and the Western civilization and white men, that was the exact same thing that my North Korean teachers told me that all the evils was because of USA and the capitalism. And a Columbia professor was saying the only solution to all these problems is a communist revolution. We need to dismantle the system in the name of equity,” Park replied.

“Wow. I mean, your journey is remarkable. As I just mentioned, you came here in 2015 fleeing your country. Can you give us a little bit of an idea of what that was like for you defecting?” Smith then asked.

“Yeah. So I was escaping from North Korea at 13,” Park replied, adding:

I did not even know what freedom was. I was literally escaping for a bowl of rice there, starving. When I arrived in China, I was sold as a sex slave for $20, and they sold my mother for $65. And while we are speaking right now? There are 300,000 North Korean girls in China who are modern-day slaves.

Park went on to call out American celebrities and activists who do not speak out against the atrocities of the Chinese Communist Party. “They’re all making money out of CCP. Nobody in America want to stand up for the North Korean people,” she concluded.

“You are obviously very passionate about this. This woke ideology that is gripping this nation right now. What is your message to Americans who haven’t woken up to that yet?” Smith asked returning to “wokism.”

Park spoke about her son and eventually added, “I’ve been censored for speaking out against socialism and getting demonetized by YouTube channel banned on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

“I mean, persecuting people for their political opinion is not an American thing. These people don’t even have any idea what it means to be American, and they want to destroy this country, the greatest country that I’ve ever seen. And this is a miracle to me. And they will throw this away because they don’t know. They don’t understand what actual oppression looks like,” Park concluded.

“But still a country where a little girl can defect from North Korea, arrive here, get a top-notch education, and attempt to to share this message with the American public. I mean, you have been on a remarkable journey. Thank you for stopping here today. We will certainly follow you. Yeonmi, We thank you very much for joining us,” Smith concluded.

