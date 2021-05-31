Fox News contributor Juan Williams blasted “GOP extremism” in a scathing Memorial Day column published in The Hill. He also blasted “Replacement Theory” politics for much of the conservative animus that currently exists, the very same theory that is often promoted by Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson.

Citing a recent Fox News poll that sixty-four percent of voters now see political divisions as a major threat to the “stability” of the nation, Williams then explained the “depth of the division” revealed by a recent Ipsos/Reuters polling that shows “most Republicans continue to believe former President Donald Trump is the “true president,” and 56 percent believe the 2020 election was stolen from him.”

He then asked why “57 percent of Republicans think of Democrats, their fellow Americans, as their ‘enemies,’ according to a February CBS/YouGov poll?” He answered his own question by — divisively perhaps — laying the blame on the GOP. Williams writes:

This extremism among Republicans is paralyzing Congress. It can’t find the votes to better regulate guns. It can’t fix a broken immigration system. Similarly, Republicans can’t compromise enough to reach a bipartisan deal to repair the nation’s decrepit infrastructure. Incredibly, Congress can’t even agree on a bill to protect the right to vote. Last week, Congress hit a new low. It blocked a commission to investigate the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government. Now that is dysfunction. Jan. 6 saw the worst violent domestic insurrection since the Civil War. But it won’t be the last — unless we as a country face the truth about how much trouble we are in. This begs the question: What are the Republicans so afraid of?

And so it went until he explains what he sees as the primary factor that motivated the group of mostly white male insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6th. They, by and large, were not angry that they lost their jobs, but were instead afraid of being replaced.

“Great Replacement theory has achieved iconic status with white nationalists and holds that minorities are progressively replacing White populations due to mass immigration policies and low birthrates,” according to Robert Pape, the director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, who wrote the above in an April column for The Washington Post.

Carlson came under fire for his repeated citing of “replacement theory” during segments, which critics saw as “White Supremacist” and/or evenly nakedly racist. Carlson remained, predictably, defiant.

Until recently, Williams was the lone center-left voice on Fox News highly-rated The Five but announced last week that he would no longer be a regular on that show, saying he no longer wished to commute to New York studios for live tapings, preferring to stay in his hometown of Washington D.C. Longtime viewers, however, could sense rising tensions between contributors on The Five. Hence, it is fair to say that there is likely to be far less arguing now that the lone dissenting voice is no longer on that show.

