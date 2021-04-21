Tucker Carlson laughed at Congressman Ted Lieu (D- CA) Wednesday night and called him a “moron” over a tweet he shared condemning “replacement theory.”

A recent Washington Post piece from Philip Bump called out a member of Congress, Republican Scott Perry, for pushing the “false, toxic” idea of Americans being “replaced,” referencing the controversy over Carlson’s recent comments.

Last week Lieu tweeted in response, “Native-born Americans like you are no more American, and no less American, than an immigrant like me. And with every passing year, there will be more people who look like me in the US. You can’t stop it. So take your racist replacement theory and shove it.”

Dear @RepScottPerry: Native-born Americans like you are no more American, and no less American, than an immigrant like me. And with every passing year, there will be more people who look like me in the US. You can’t stop it. So take your racist replacement theory and shove it. https://t.co/By1d2OBzv9 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 15, 2021

Carlson mockingly said Wednesday night, “When Ted Lieu speaks, you’re really seeing the Democratic party’s brain trust on display.”

“Perry was making an argument we have often made, because it’s true,” Carlson said. “And that is that Democrats are using mass immigration to transform the country, to change who votes, so they can control who wins.”

Carlson was recently roundly condemned for his comments during an immigration segment, in which he said, “I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”

“I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory?” Carlson said at one point. “No, no, this is a voting rights question.”

The Anti-Defamation League called for Carlson to be fired for pushing the “antisemitic, racist and toxic” idea of “replacement theory.”

Carlson stood by his comments and called his critics “hysterical.” Lachlan Murdoch defended Carlson in his response to the ADL.

On Wednesday night, Carlson read aloud Lieu’s tweet and burst out laughing.

“Luckily with people like Ted Lieu in charge, they’re not gonna get a lot done,” Carlson added, calling Lieu a “moron.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

