Fox News’ Juan Williams Announces He’s Leaving The Five

Fox News’ Juan Williams announced at the end of The Five on Wednesday that he is leaving The Five.

To be clear, Williams is staying with Fox News, but announced at the end of the show, “This is my last day hosting The Five.”

“Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in DC. I’ll be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue,” he said.

Williams has been a regular co-host of The Five for several years, getting in very heated discussions with the others.

His co-hosts gave him a sendoff with a montage featuring some of his more lighthearted moments on the program.

In a statement provided to Mediaite, Fox News VP Megan Albano said, “As Juan Williams announced on air today, he will be leaving The Five to live in Washington, DC full time. We are incredibly grateful for his commitment to the show and its success over the last several years. As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, DC permanently. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option. While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with FOX News Media.”

Fox News intends to try out a rotating series of liberal commentators in the position before settling on a permanent replacement.

