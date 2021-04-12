Tucker Carlson started his show Monday night mocking the criticism he received for his comments about “replacement theory” and continued warning viewers of “demographic change.”

The Anti-Defamation League called for Carlson’s firing for embracing the “antisemitic, racist and toxic” idea of “replacement theory.” Lachlan Murdoch responded to the ADL with a letter defending Carlson.

Carlson doubled down on Monday night talking at length about “demographic changes” and calling his critics “hysterical” and “hyper-aggressive liars.”

He played the clip of his original comments:

I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true… If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter. So I don’t understand what we don’t understand cause, I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No no, this is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they’re importing a brand-new electorate.

Carlson completely stood by that Monday night and said, “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions. Let’s say that again for emphasis because it is the secret to the entire immigration debate. Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political initiative. In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country.”

“Americans have every right to move to new states if they want, even if they have silly political opinions,” Carlson said. “But our leaders have no right to encroach foreigners to move to this country in order to change election results. Doing that is an attack on our democracy. Yet for decades, our leaders have done just that.”

He continued as he said that “mass immigration increases the power of the Democratic party” and brought up California:

“There are now about twice as many registered Democrats in California as there are Republicans. How’d that happen? There’s not much debate about it. The counties in California with the highest percentage of Republicans are not coincidentally those with the lowest percentage of immigrants, and vice versa. California changed because the population changed. Analysis, for example, of the 2012 presidential election showed that if you were actually from there, if you’d lived in the state of California in 1980, you probably still voted Republican. Your views hadn’t really changed. But as your state swelled with foreign voters, your views became irrelevant. Your political power, the power to control your own life disappeared with the arrival of new people who diluted your vote. And that was the whole point. That’s not democracy. It’s cheating.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]