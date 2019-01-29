Fox News Rings in 17 Years as Number One Cable News Network

Fox News is celebrating 17 consecutive years as the number one cable news network.

Fox has kept its streak as #1 in total viewers and the 25-54 demographic since January 2002, ahead of both CNN and MSNBC. This month Fox News programming made up six of the top ten most-watched cable news programs, and in primetime they got an average of 2.205 million viewers to 1.977 for MSNBC and 1.214 for CNN.

In total day viewers, Fox News averaged 1.329 million to 1.138 for MSNBC and 821K for CNN.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace said in a statement, “We are thrilled to kick off 2019 with a major milestone in marking 17 consecutive years as the number one cable news network due in no small part to our incredibly loyal audience. Our premiere team of journalists and opinion hosts continue to dominate the competition, proving once again they are the best in the business.”

MSNBC is celebrating a good January too, with Rachel Maddow as the #1 most watched cable news show––averaging 3.29 million viewers to Sean Hannity‘s 3.01 million. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell also beat out Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in total viewers and the demo.

