The View’s Joy Behar revealed she told Vice President JD Vance he should run for president because of his “good vibe” following the Republican’s appearance on her show.

Vance sat down on Tuesday at The View table, and Behar offered some positive words after the fact despite her usual vocal criticism of the vice president and the administration.

In a discussion with View executive producer Brian Teta on the Behind the Table podcast, Behar said she doesn’t believe Vance is a “bad guy” and she’d find it “interesting” to see him and a Democrat like California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) running against each other in 2028.

“I’m getting a note here. You told him during the break that he should run for president because he had a good vibe,” Teta said.

“I think that — even though for a Republican, mind you. I’m not a Republican. I think possibly I voted for Michael Bloomberg once for mayor who was supposedly,” Behar said, referring to the former New York City mayor.

Behar claimed she doesn’t mind Republicans being elected on a local level.

“I don’t mind a Republican on the city level because it needs a little discipline, but on the national level, I want somebody with a good heart, and those are more in the Democratic Party in my opinion. They care about the poor, they help people. The Republican Party is much more about saving taxes for rich people. So I’m not a Republican,” she said.

She added about Vance, “Truthfully, as I said to you at the beginning of this conversation, I don’t think that he’s a bad guy. So if he runs against, say, Gavin Newsom, that would be an interesting debate to see those two because they’re both intelligent.”

Behar joked later that President Donald Trump may be getting “jealous” after seeing the hosts of The View get along surprisingly well with Vance. She also added that where she drew the line with the vice president is him chalking up his past criticism of Trump (before joining his team) to the media’s depiction of the president.

“Don’t give me that. That’s where I draw the line on the guy. Don’t blame me for the fact — you went to Yale law school, you can’t read between the lines? You can’t watch something and discern what’s going on? Come on,” she said.

During his Tuesday appearance on The View, Vance said Behar told him off-air that he was “fine” for a Republican — despite them also battling over the president.

“Joy said when we were off air that I’m fine, which I think is about the best endorsement I’m gonna get out of Joy Behar,” he said.

“For a Republican,” Behar clarified.

“Graded on a curve here at The View,” Vance said.

Watch above via Behind the Table.

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