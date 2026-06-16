Texas Cop Pushes Knicks’ Jalen Brunson During Celebration in Newly Surfaced Clip

A video making the rounds on social media shows a Texas cop pushing New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the team celebrated its NBA title.

New York won its first NBA championship since 1973 on Saturday, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games. Brunson scored 45 points and was outstanding throughout the series, earning the Finals MVP award. The Knicks clinched their title on the Spurs’ home court, and as the postgame festivities on the court wound down, a Bexar County deputy sheriff appeared to want Brunson to move.

The 14-second video, which started making the rounds on social media on Tuesday, shows Brunson wearing goggles in anticipation of a champagne-soaked locker room celebration. Brunson has his arm around an unidentified man, and the deputy sheriff, who is wearing a cowboy hat, approaches the two men from behind. The lawman extends both arms as if to push them out of the way. Brunson and the man turn around, with Brunson seeming indignant, as the deputy sheriff appears to give either an order or an explanation. Nearby, Brunson’s father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson points at the deputy sheriff and appears to say, “Don’t touch him.” Meanwhile, a woman in the entourage appears to tell the cop, “He’s the Finals MVP.”

The city of New York will throw a ticker-tape parade for the Knicks on Thursday.

After Saturday’s game, New Yorkers poured into the streets to celebrate. A small portion of the revelers set school buses on fire, and a teenager was shot and wounded. Dozens of people were arrested. The scenes prompted one New York congresswoman to express concern about violence at the parade – and make a bizarre comment about Brunson’s wife and anti-Semitism.

“I’m worried about the violence,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R) said. “And yet, look at Jalen Brunson. What an amazing American citizen. His wife is Jewish. She’s a, you know, a physical therapist. Uh, are we gonna see more anti-Semitism in this parade? I hope not. I hope people can unify around sports. It’s one of the great things about sports is, we can unify. And we can put political differences aside, and I hope we’re gonna continue to do that.”

Watch above via ESPN on ABC.

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