Vice President JD Vance acknowledged on Fox News that the individuals arrested by the FBI over a “potential threat” to Sunday’s UFC event at the White House were not far along in their planning.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced, “On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.”

Five people had been taken into custody as of Monday. Fox News reported that the FBI intercepted Signal chat messages among 23 individuals. Some of them allegedly discussed attacking the UFC event, which President Donald Trump hosted and attended, with drones and explosives.

Vance appeared as a guest host on Tuesday’s edition of The Five on Fox News.

“There was a lot of security there,” the vice president said. “And it turns out the plot was like, not that advanced. They weren’t in town. They had not really done that much planning. And so, I get why people are so fascinated by it. I do think the political violence and rhetoric in this country is out of control. But thank God we have good law enforcement. We’ve got good FBI because it didn’t even get close to the point of execution.”

Earlier in the day, NBC News reported that the Secret Service was “furious” at Patel for “prematurely” announcing the plot because the case was still under seal and not every suspect was in custody.

“And an amazing job by the FBI,” Jesse Watters told Vance. “Again, Kash Patel getting out in front of it so it never materialized.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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