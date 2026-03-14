Donald Trump Ups His Attacks on The Press and Brags About Destroying Legacy Media

President Donald Trump hit out at the press two more times Saturday as follow ups to up his late-night rant accusing the “fake news media” of hating to report “how well the United States Military has done against Iran.”

In his 9:35 a.m. post, Trump accused the media of wanting the United States “to lose the war.”

“Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use,” Trump began.

The post continued:

In actuality, the Base was hit a few days ago, but the planes were not “struck” or “destroyed.” Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage, but will be in the air shortly. None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines. The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (in particular), and other Lowlife “Papers” and Media actually want us to lose the War. Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts! They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America. Fortunately, as proven by our Great and Conclusive Election Win in 2024, the People of our Country understand what is happening far better than the Fake News Media!

Then, at 11:02 a.m., Trump posted a busy graphic showing how “President Trump is reshaping the media.”

The post touts the fall of legacy media by pointing out the outlets and media personalities who are now “gone” under his watch.

They include, “PBS defunded, NPR defunded, Terry Moran out at ABC, Joy Reid out at MSNBC, Lester Holt out at NBC, Washington Post massive layoffs, [Stephen] Colbert Leaving CBS, Meta’s No More Biased ‘fact checking,’ Chuck Todd out at NBC, Big Decline in MSM Ratings, Jim Acosta out at CNN, and John Dickerson out at CBS.”

Trump’s graphic was predictably slammed by critics:

Honored to be included here. But seriously what’s wrong with this guy? This is some goofy stuff. https://t.co/DjJNrbCXiL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 14, 2026

By “ reshaping” he means: “trying to silence.” https://t.co/UojKmlOIfF — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) March 14, 2026

Trump is proudly “reshaping” the media like all dictators do. pic.twitter.com/38kSj6fZQd — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) March 14, 2026

Trump posts handy guide on how he's 'RESHAPING' media — and 'WINNING' pic.twitter.com/O7sYKp6EJV — RT (@RT_com) March 14, 2026

The graphic also touted Trump’s media “reforms,” that included 60 Minutes record-setting interviews, Truth Social booming, 1st POTUS to join NFL broadcast, FCC broadcast accountability, most “accessible” POTUS ever, ABC $15 million settlement, saved TikTok, CNN new ownership, CBS news biased ombudsman, Disney ends key DEI practices, free speech on X, equal time on broadcast television.

The graphic included a section called “Winning” with quotes from The Guardian (“Trump is waging war against the media — and winning”), and The Hollywood Reporter (“Trump’s Media Pit Bull Is Off The Leash”). It also promoted his three million followers on TikTok.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!