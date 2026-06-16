GOP Congresswoman Is ‘Worried’ That Knicks Parade Will Feature ‘Anti-Semitism’ Because Jalen Brunson’s Wife Is Jewish

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said she is concerned that the New York Knicks’ victory parade on Thursday may be marred by anti-Semitism because the team’s star player is Jewish.

The Knicks clinched their first NBA title in 53 years on Saturday by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games, thanks in large part to the efforts of Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who dropped 45 in the clinching game. Afterward, fans poured into the streets of New York to celebrate. A small portion of the revelers set school buses on fire, and a teenager was shot and wounded. Dozens of people were arrested.

On Tuesday, Tenney appeared on Fox Business and condemned the destruction before suddenly taking a detour by noting that Brunson’s wife, Ali Marks, is Jewish and what that could mean for the parade.

“I’m worried about the violence,” she said. “And yet, look at Jalen Brunson. What an amazing American citizen. His wife is Jewish. She’s a, you know, a physical therapist. Uh, are we gonna see more anti-Semitism in this parade? I hope not. I hope people can unify around sports. It’s one of the great things about sports is, we can unify. And we can put political differences aside, and I hope we’re gonna continue to do that.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Knicks parade: "I'm worried about the violence. Look at Jalen Brunson. What an amazing American citizen. His wife is Jewish. She's a physical therapist. Are we gonna see more antisemitism at this parade? I hope not" pic.twitter.com/BmthfITxjE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

The congresswoman did not elaborate as to why she thinks Brunson having a Jewish wife could elicit displays of anti-Semitism from a crowd attending a parade meant to celebrate Brunson and his teammates.

President Donald Trump attended Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, which hosted its first Finals game since 1999, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks. The president was thunderously booed, and New York lost the contest 115-111. It was the Knicks’ only loss of the series.

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