Fox News’ Bret Baier grilled Senator Josh Hawley over the stunt he and other Republicans are engaging in to object to the election results when Congress takes them up on Wednesday.

Baier directly asked Hawley if his ultimate goal here is to overturn the election and keep President Donald Trump in the White House.

Hawley said he just wants to “raise concerns” from people in his state.

After weeks and weeks of the president and his allies telling people they shouldn’t trust the results, Republicans have been touting the number of Trump voters who don’t trust the results. Hawley said objecting on Wednesday is his chance to stand up and speak for them.”

Martha MacCallum asked him if he’s not expecting to change the actual outcome of the election.

Hawley didn’t directly answer, instead just saying he’s raising concerns about “allegations of irregularity.”

In state after state, the Trump team’s cases have been rejected in court over and over. Hawley tried to insist that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “improperly” rejected one of those cases.

Baier pointed out that the Supreme Court has not taken up cases either, brought up how courts have in fact looked at the evidence before ruling.

He again directly asked Hawley if “as of January 20th, that President Trump will be president.”

“That depends on what happens on Wednesday,” Hawley said.

Baier immediately jumped in and said, “No, it doesn’t.”

“The states, by the Constitution, say they certify the election, they did certify it. By the Constitution, Congress doesn’t have the right to overturn the certification. At least as most experts read it,” he added.

Hawley pointed to a statute justifying the action he’s taking, but Baier again said, “It doesn’t by constitutional ways open a door to Congress to overturn that, does it?”

“It says that we have a vote of certification and that we have the opportunity to debate the results, to certify the results, we count them and then certify. My point is, this is my only opportunity during the process to raise an objection and to be heard,” Hawley responded.

Baier asked Hawley, “Don’t you have a responsibility to your constituents to tell them that it’s not going to be President Trump as of January 21st as well?”

Hawley said he’s “trying to do something more than just that” and that it’s about election integrity.

A number of Hawley’s Republican colleagues have railed against the efforts to object to the election results, with Mitt Romney pointing to all those court rejections and lack of evidence.

