Fox’s Campos-Duffy Declares Joe Biden is ‘Compromised’ and a ‘National Security Threat’ for Not Calling Out China in UN Speech

Fox & Friends took a decisively negative view of President Joe Biden‘s speech given before the United Nations General assembly Tuesday. Yes, shocker.

Steve Doocy set the stage as he called out Biden for not talking about the chaos of the Afghanistan withdrawal, or tensions between the U.S. and France, or China’s culpability over the coronavirus pandemic.

“But he did try to make it seem like the United States is back,” he said sarcastically. “We were in kind of a bad spot for a while but now I’m going to build back better as Joe Biden.”

“I think only the Taliban has built back better since Joe Biden has been elected,” Rachel Campos-Duffy chimed in. She proceeded to invoke Senator Tom Cotton’s Fox News appearance on Wednesday night in order to whack on Biden because “I do think that Joe Biden is afraid to say the word ‘China.'”

The supposition swiftly escalated from there as Campos-Duffy leaped off of that idea to declare Biden “compromised” and “a national security threat.” She did so by referring to Politico’s verification of emails from the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, one of which indicates a proposal wherein the president would hold shares in a Chinese company.

I believe that what we are seeing even in this speech and in so many other parts of our foreign policy is a president who is compromised. A president who, if you ask me, is a national security threat. Because China knows exactly what Joe Biden has done. And Joe Biden knows that China knows. And I think it is impacting our national security, our economic security. I think there are deals that could be made for the betterment of the American worker that aren’t being made because Joe Biden is compromised and also because so many of Joe Biden’s donors, the donor class around the Democrat party is completely in bed with China.

Brian Kilmeade rounded out the segment by slamming Biden’s “insult” to his predecessors by calling for “relentless diplomacy” over “relentless war.” Kimeade said “I am so embarrassed by that speech and the weakness that he showed and his willingness to talk about climate change and take our dollars and donate it to the world in an effort to get them to do things they should be doing if they cared about this planet anyway?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

