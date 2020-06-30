Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt justified President Donald Trump’s inaction with intelligence on Russia because “all president’s don’t read all of their briefings.”

On Tuesday, Fox & Friends took on the news that Russian military intelligence offered bounties to Taliban-linked militias for the death of U.S. servicemen. Trump claims that the intel was never presented to him in a daily briefing because it wasn’t credible enough, but new reporting says former national security adviser John Bolton informed the president about the bounty campaign as far back as 2019.

“This is not anything new,” Earhardt said on the matter. “The point here is: if it is not verified by our 16 intelligence agencies, that’s their job, that’s what they do it doesn’t get to the president’s desk.”

“The president has to make decisions based on intel that’s in front of him, and if he is not briefed on it then he doesn’t know about it,” she continued. “If he is briefed on it, then he can act on it. So that’s the danger here. If it’s not true and then the president acts, then that causes a lot of trouble. We want to be safe here.”

At that point, Steve Doocy pointed out that The New York Times reported that the intel was in a written briefing for Trump that was presented to him in February.

Earhardt’s response: “All president’s don’t read all of their briefings.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

