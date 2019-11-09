Fox’s Ed Henry Anchoring Noon Hour of America’s News Headquarters on Weekends

Fox News correspondent Ed Henry debuted a new show this Saturday, introducing himself as a new host for America’s News Headquarters on Saturday at noon.

Henry explained the ethos of his show in an open Saturday, saying “a simple mission: bring you the news, tell it straight, hear from all voices. Something like ‘We Report, You Decide’ … you may have heard of that.”

“It’s needed now more than ever when we have so many developments from all around the world and all across America,” Henry said.

Henry previewed the show on his Instagram, which he says will be airing at 12 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. A review of cable previews now shows “America’s News Headquarters with Ed Henry” in the 12 p.m. slot for weekends.



America’s News Headquarters is the name of Fox News’ weekend programming block in the afternoon that skews more toward news coverage than opinion. The 12 p.m. hour of America’s News Headquarters was previously anchored by Eric Shawn and Arthel Neville, who were on hand for the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. slot on Saturday.

Other editions of America’s News Headquarters are anchored by Gillian Turner and Leland Vittert in the afternoon.

Henry was on hand earlier Saturday for his regular role as a co-host for Fox & Friends Weekends with Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth.

