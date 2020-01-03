Amid the outcry from Congressional Democrats that they were not briefed ahead of the airstrike which took out Iran general Qasem Soleimani, one Fox News analyst believes they forfeited their right to a heads-up because of “leaks” during the impeachment inquiry.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Ed Rollins — a frequent Lou Dobbs Tonight guest and former Ronald Reagan campaign manager — argued that Congress no longer has the right to be informed prior to major U.S. military operations because it can’t be trusted to keep them quiet.

“The Congress has given up its opportunity to be briefed in advance by of the leaks that have occurred over the last year in the impeachment process that’s going on today,” Rollins said. “If you think any president, Democrat or Republican, would go to this Congress and say, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do. Here’s our plans. And hold it for 48 hours…'”

Panelist Lauren Leader interjected and tried to argue the point, but Fox anchor Leland Vittert shut down debate by noting that the Obama administration did not brief Congress before taking out Osama Bin Laden.

Watch above, via Fox News.

