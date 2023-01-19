Fox’s Gasparino: ‘I Don’t Think Donald Trump Can Win’ Because ‘There’s Such Exhaustion with Him’

Charlie Gasparino said on Fox News he doubts that former President Donald Trump could ever win another national election.

Appearing on Thursday’s Your World, Gasparino discussed the potential 2024 Republican primary candidates and who might be preferred among big-money donors.

“I think at this point after Jan. 6 and some of the other stuff,” Gasparino told Neil Cavuto, “I think that the notion of the money guys sitting it out totally in the general election will probably hurt him.”

Trump is the only high-profile Republican to declare his candidacy so far. Many have speculated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also run for the nomination.

Gasparino said donors are “extremely excited about Ron DeSantis.” Meanwhile, he called Pompeo “very smart” and “very formidable,” and stated he might be the preferred candidate of the donor class in a race against President Joe Biden if he runs for reelection.

“What if you have a Donald Trump picking off all of these guys, just like what happened in 2016?” Cavuto asked. “Would money then find then its way to him?”

“There’s such exhaustion with him,” Gasparino said of Trump. “And I know I’m gonna get emails from people. ‘Oh, you’re talking to the fatcats and this and that.’ I’m a ‘RINO,'” or a Republican In Name Only.

After some light banter, Gasparino said the days of Trump winning nationally are likely over.

“I don’t think Donald Trump can win a national election,” he declared.

“Didn’t they say the same in 2016?” Cavuto noted.

“Yeah, but it was different,” Gasparino replied. “He didn’t have the taint. And by the way, he hasn’t really won since 2016. That’s one of the problems. His candidates were disasters for the most part in the last election.”

Watch above via Fox News.

