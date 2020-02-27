Fox’s Gregg Jarrett: ‘There is No J in Justice’

Filling in as host for Lou Dobbs Thursday night on Fox Business, Gregg Jarrett went on a rant bashing the Department of ustice.

No, that’s not a typo — at least not if Jarrett is running the spell check.

Let us explain.

Jarrett, along with his guest — former Rep. Jason Chaffetz — had some harsh criticism for people such as former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe (who, it was just announced, is no longer under criminal investigation) and former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith (who is alleged to have falsified Carter Page’s FISA warrant).

“I bet you he’s going to skate too,” Jarrett said of Clinesmith. “It’s my prediction. That’s how it’s going at the DOJ these days.”

And then, with a bushel full of confidence, Jarrett looked direct to camera and said, with gravity:

“There is no ‘J’ in justice.”

Um … what?

“There is no ‘J’ in justice.”

The point of Jarrett’s remark initially escaped us — given, of course, that there is so totally a J in justice. But after kicking it around for a bit, we believe Jarrett was trying to say that there’s no longer justice in the DOJ — which is to say the line he was likely going for was “there is no J in the DOJ.”

Nonetheless, we’re obviously going to have a little lighthearted fun with the error — just as we would if it were made by a personality on any major cable news network.

After all, you know what they say: Ustice is blind.

