Fox News’ Howard Kurtz scolded media outlets for calling President Donald Trump’s tweets racist in light of his ongoing attacks against the Democrats’ progressive congressional wing.

The Mediabuzz host appeared on America’s Newsroom to talk about the widespread condemnation Trump has received for telling Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Presley to leave the country and “go back” where they came from. Kurtz opined that Trump “wanted” his critics to defend the four congresswomen before moving on to pan media outlets pronouncing the president’s remarks “racist.”

“I think a better approach is for journalists — I’m not defending the tweets by the way – is to lay it out but not say it’s racist because that goes to motive…People are smart enough to make up their minds for themselves. Since the president denies any racist intent, people can accept or dismiss that. It’s fine to say racially charged, incendiary, divisive, all of those are fine, but I don’t think the media have to go so far as to say we don’t believe the president. We think it’s racist. Opinion people can do that. I think news organizations need to be more cautious.”

As a reminder, here’s what Trump wrote in his first “go back” tweets, Please remember that all four targets of Trump’s ire are American citizens, three of whom were born in the U.S. while Omar immigrated from Somalia as a child refugee:

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

Kurtz continued by explaining that the ongoing firestorm plays into Trump’s strategy to frame “the squad” as the face of the Democratic Party. He also thought that the media doesn’t want to play into that situation, “but you simply have no choice when he has created such a firestorm.”

