Fox’s Jesse Watters Responds to Biden: ‘Not a Single Person Has Been Fired from Fox for Refusing to Get Vaccinated. Period.’

Fox News’ Jesse Watters said Friday that not a single person has been fired from the network for not getting vaccinated.

During CNN’s Thursday night town hall, President Joe Biden defended vaccine mandates for businesses and noted, with some amusement, that Fox News “mandate[s] vaccinations.”

Fox News’ policy is not a mandate, but the network does have strict covid-19 protocols. Employees are required to input their vaccination status into a system, and unvaccinated employees or those who haven’t input their status are subject to daily testing.

Fox & Friends hit the president and said he’s pushing “misinformation,” followed by Watters similarly slamming Biden while guest hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“For weeks, Joe Biden has claimed that this network, Fox News, mandates that its employees take the covid shot. That’s never been true,” he said. “No one corrects the lie.”

Watters did not respond by telling viewers what Fox News’ policy actually is, but he did state the following:

To be clear, not a single person has been fired from Fox for refusing to get vaccinated. Period.

