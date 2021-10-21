President Joe Biden once again, with great amusement, brought up Fox News’ vaccine requirements to defend vaccine mandates.

During his Thursday night CNN town hall, the president said he fully supports mandating vaccines for first responders. He stood by business mandates and pushed back on “gross misinformation” pushed by anti-vaxxers in the wake of Colin Powell’s tragic death.

“My generic point is there’s so much misinformation,” Biden said.

He went on to add, “You know what I find fascinating? I turn on Fox to find out how popular I am…”

The audience laughed and Cooper asked, “How are you doing there?”

“I’m doing very well. I think I’m at 3 percent favorable,’ the president said.

He went on to add, “Do you realize they mandate vaccinations?”

“At Fox headquarters,” Cooper said.

“Yeah,” Biden remarked. “I find that mildly fascinating.”

The president has referred to Fox News’ vaccine requirements as a mandate in multiple speeches defending the mandates, but Fox’s policy is not a mandate.

The network does, however, have strict covid-19 protocols. Employees are required to input their vaccination status into a system. Unvaccinated employees or those who have not input their information are subject to daily testing.

You can watch above, via CNN.

