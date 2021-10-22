Fox & Friends Hits Back at Biden Incorrectly Touting a Vaccine Mandate at Fox News: ‘That’s Misinformation’

The set of Fox & Friends took exception to comments made by President Joe Biden during a CNN Town Hall Thursday night, in which he incorrectly noted that Fox headquarters mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for its employees.

Biden spoke about the evils of misinformation about the Covid vaccine, a clip of which was aired on Friday morning on Fox & Friends. Brian Kilmeade followed by asking viewers “what about the misinformation he said about Fox? He said I think it’s funny that Fox has a vaccine mandate. We have a testing option at Fox. So what he said is totally inaccurate.”

Steve Doocy then explained how Fox News doesn’t have a mandate, “we gave a protocol.” Kilmeade replied “that’s a little different. Someone should tell the president. That’s misinformation.”

What Kilmeade is referring to is Biden finding Fox policies “fascinating,” not “funny.” Shortly after the misinformation comment, which followed with a joke about how unpopular he is on Fox News, Biden pivoted to Fox’s vaccine policies.

“You know what I find fascinating?” Biden said just after the misinformation comment. “I turn on Fox to find out how popular I am…” to which the largely friendly town hall audience laughed. “Do you realize they mandate vaccinations?” he asked to which Anderson Cooper replied, “At Fox headquarters.”

“Yeah,” Biden remarked. “I find that mildly fascinating. The president has referred to Fox News’ vaccine requirements as a mandate in multiple speeches defending the mandates, but Fox’s policy is not a mandate. Fox gives its vaccine-hesitant employees an option for weekly testing, so it is not a mandate by a strict definition.

Given Biden’s quick pivot from misinformation to Fox News, his point was clearly intended as a critique of Fox News. But the imprecision of his word choice was unfortunate for Biden supporters, however, as he opened up the above retort.

To be fair, the term “vaccine mandate” has been loosely used as a critique for Biden’s directive through OSHA that all businesses with 100 employees, or more, require vaccines for their staff, OR give them a testing option. That misinformation has occurred on Fox News prime time quite often.

Watch above via Fox News.

