Fox’s John Roberts Calls For Trump to Take On Rivals at the GOP Debates: ‘It’s the Democratic Process…Let’s See How You React’

Fox News’ John Roberts argued that former President Donald Trump should prove he’s earned his lead in the polls by showing up for the first debate with his 2024 Republican primary rivals.

Roberts led America Reports on Monday by looking at which GOP candidates have reached the threshold to appear at the first debate, which Fox News will host next month. This was accompanied by an acknowledgment that Trump once again suggested he won’t join the debate, having told Maria Bartiromo “when you have a big lead, you don’t do it.”

Whether Trump shows up or not, Sandra Smith remarked that it will be “a pretty packed stage, and it could be a make-or-break moment for some of those candidates at least.” Roberts addressed this by referring to Trump’s rhetorical question of why should he take questions from those polling lower than himself.

“Because it’s the democratic process,” Roberts answered. “You want voters to get a look at all the candidates, and if you want to prove that you’re the candidate that they should vote for, let’s see how you react to the questions that are being asked.”

Smith agreed, calling it “an important part of the process, for sure.”

Trump has maintained a secure lead in the polls, frequently using that as a cudgel against Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and his other competitors.

Watch above via Fox News.

