Donald Trump threw President Joe Biden an unexpected bone by saying he doesn’t need to face off in a debate with his long-shot Democratic primary rivals, including Robert F Kennedy Jr.

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo aired an interview she taped with Trump on Thursday — which she began by asking the former president about his threats to skip the first round of GOP 2024 primary debates. Trump strongly hinted he won’t attend the debate, citing his polling lead as he said “when you have a big lead, you don’t do it.”

After Trump bashed Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and dismissed any potential threat from any of his primary rivals, Bartiromo asked, “Do you believe Joe Biden will be the Democrat candidate in 2024?”

“I guess so,” Trump answered, prefacing Biden will be the Democratic candidate “if he can make it [that far].” Asked what he thinks about Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson wanting to debate Biden, Trump said “I understand why [Biden] doesn’t want to do it.”

I truly understand why he doesn’t want to do it, but they are, you know. There’s a big difference although, in the case of RFK, I’ve seen polls where he’s at 20 percent. That’s not bad. But I understand why he doesn’t want to do it. Look, when you’re running for office, and you have in his case — let’s say a 30 or 40-point lead — why would he do it? Now, people are going to say, ‘Well, he can’t do it.’ I actually think he can’t do it if you wanna know the truth. I don’t think he’s capable of doing it. But why would he do it, especially because of that? Why would he do it? If he’s got a 30 or 40-point lead, which is what he’s got, I mean, I don’t think RFK expects that he’s going to debating. He’s a very smart guy, by the way. I don’think he expects to be debating Biden.

Trump continued to heap praise on Kennedy, calling him “a very smart person” who has “hit a little bit of a nerve.” Biden’s team has made no move to engage in a debate with Kennedy, and Trump again expressed doubt it would ever happen, citing Biden’s lead and his supposed incapacity for the job. Trump and Kennedy have exchanged praise for each other in the past.

After the interview was filmed, video came out of Kennedy pushing the conspiratorial claim that Covid-19 was genetically-modified to kill Caucasians and Black people while posing less of a threat to Ashkenazi Jews and the Chinese. Kennedy is now disputing his comments that were on camera.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com