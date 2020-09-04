Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts, in an interview with fellow Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom, pondered the “curious” timing of The Atlantic‘s report on disparaging remarks by President Donald Trump about Americans who fought in war.

Roberts also stated, on his Friday morning cable appearance, that two of his sources dispute the reports claims.

“A piece in The Atlantic claiming the president referred to Americans who died in World War I as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers.’ Chief White House correspondent John Roberts is live on the north lawn of the White House,” Smith began. “John, the president is come out hard on this report. What are we hearing?”

“I remember all about this, too. Not quite two years ago,” Roberts responded. “Because, I was there in France on that presidential trip and I can say that none of this came up at the time so it is curious that it is coming up now, now that we’re within 60 days of the election.”

“But the president really infuriated over these reports that he would have referred to the Marines, the 1800 – who lost their lives in the Battle of Belleau Woods and others, who are buried at the Aisne-Marne Cemetery as losers and suckers,” Roberts stated.

Roberts then played back Trump’s denial Thursday night, where he called the report “a total lie,” “fake news” and “a disgrace.”

The Fox News White House correspondent then touted that his sources dispute claims made in the bombshell Atlantic report.

“Now this morning I have spoken with two people who were in the meetings about whether to cancel that trip. One of them would not be described as a supporter of the president, current,” Roberts stated. “The president never said that, according to both of these sources.”

Furthermore, according to Roberts, his two anonymous sources also told him that Trump never used “the words losers or suckers.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

