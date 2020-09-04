WATCH: Joe Biden Goes OFF on Trump, Demands Apology for Reported Remarks About Soldiers

2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the Atlantic report which claimed President Donald Trump called American soldiers “losers,” calling it “disgusting” during a speech on Friday.

Biden opened his speech by responding to “the revelations about President Trump’s disregard for our military and our veterans.”

“Quite frankly, if what is written in the Atlantic is true, it’s disgusting,” Biden declared. “It affirms what most of us believe to be true: Donald Trump is not fit to be the job of president, to be the commander-in-chief.”

“President reportedly said, and I emphasize reportedly said, that those who sign up to serve instead of doing something more lucrative are suckers. Let me be real clear, when my son was an assistant U.S. attorney and he volunteered to go to Kosovo while the war was going on as a civilian, he wasn’t a sucker,” the former vice president continued. “When my son volunteered and joined the United States Military as the attorney general, and went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he wasn’t a sucker.”

“The service men and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers,” he went on, before declaring, “If these statements are true, the president should humbly apologize to every Gold Star mother and father, and every Blue Star family that he’s denigrated and insulted.”

Biden questioned, “Who the heck does he think he is? Is it true? Well, we’ve heard from his own mouth his characterizations of John McCain as a loser in 2015. Donald Trump said he was not a war hero. ‘I like people who weren’t captured.’ Well good for him. And his dismissal of the traumatic brain injuries suffered by troops serving in Iraq as mere headaches not too long ago.”

“He stood by failing to take action, or even raise the issue with Vladimir Putin while the Kremlin puts bounties on the heads of American troops in Afghanistan,” he claimed, adding, “We have many obligations in the government. We only have one truly sacred obligation. Equip and support those we send into harm’s way, care for their families while they’re gone, and care for them when they’re home. That’s the only truly sacred obligation this government has.”

“Duty, honor, country. These are values that drive our service members. It’s an all-voluntary outfit… President Trump has demonstrated he has no sense of service. No loyalty to any cause other than himself,” Biden argued. “If I have the honor of being the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know I’ll have their backs, honor their sacrifice, and those who’ve been injured will be in military parades.”

“I’m always cautioned not to lose my temper. This may be as close as I come in this campaign,” he concluded. “It’s just a marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role the president of the United States of America.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]