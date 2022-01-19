Fox News co-host John Roberts shredded New York City Mayor Eric Adams over wanting NYC residents to “feel safe.”

In the aftermath of a man, 61-year-old Martial Simon, allegedly sending 40-year-old Michelle Go to her death on Sunday by pushing her onto subway tracks, Adams said Tuesday, “We’re going to drive down crime and we’re going to make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system, and they don’t feel that way now. I don’t feel that way when I take the train every day or when I’m moving throughout our transportation system.”

During Tuesday’s America Reports, Roberts told co-host Sandra Smith, “I’m sure that you’ve taken the subway a lot too, and there were times I would sort of stand on the edge of the platform, never thinking somebody might shove me in the way of the train. Now I know it’s happened in the past, but my goodness, this incident that occurred on Sunday is terrifying.”

“Here’s the temperature in New York right now, the cover of The New York Post this morning, ‘The fear,’ and it has a picture of the vigil that was held in Times Square for Michelle Go last night, killed by that subway shover and also a quote from the Mayor Adams ‘We are going to make sure people feel safe,’” said Smith. “Well, we want more than feeling safe. We want to be safe.”

Roberts slammed Adams.

“What is it with him and perceptions and feelings?!” Roberts said. “Make it safe!”

