While discussing political opposition to the Iran deal, Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy cited her personal experience living near a Synagogue to suggest that worshipers there disapproved of the nuclear agreement.

“I live next door to a synagogue, and when the president — President [Barack] Obama announced the Iran deal, there were many Synagogue-goers there who were very upset with President Obama at the time,” Kennedy said during Monday’s airing of Fox News Outnumbered.

“If you remember it, Chuck Schumer was also very vocal in the opposition to the deal. And the administration singled him out for criticism,” she continued. “But I think that now because you have seen how part of this might work and how it can easily fail that it is a good time for the Europeans, the U.S., and the Iranians to sit down and figure out a way to make this long-term and verifiable, so that you can go to those sites that they have been completely opaque within the past, and make sure they are not enrichment enough to make the weapons pay.”

In 2015, Schumer said of the deal: “I believe Iran will not change, and under this agreement, it will be able to achieve its dual goals of eliminating sanctions while ultimately retaining its nuclear and non-nuclear power.” He also advised Obama to “go back and try to get a better deal.”

He has since reversed his position, saying in 2018, “Proud I voted no. But at this time and this place for so many reasons, pulling out precipitously without our allies involved, does not achieve any of the goals we need to achieve and hurts Americans in different ways.”

