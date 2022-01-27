Brian Kilmeade Fumes Over Relocation of Migrants in US: ‘Poisoning These Cities’ With ‘People That Don’t Belong There’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade accused the Biden administration and federal contractors of “poisoning” America’s cities by relocating undocumented immigrants around the country.

The comments came Thursday as Fox & Friends talked about newly-released footage from Westchester County Airport where immigrants were flown in last year as part of the government’s migrant resettlement program. The flights to Westchester and other parts of the country halted last year after being exposed by the media, and as the government turned its attention to resettling Afghan refugees.

The footage, obtained by FOIA request and reported by New York Post, shows Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky confronting federal contractors about the protocol irregularities and the secretiveness involved while they were in the process of transporting migrants.

As Fox & Friends discussed the video’s implications, Kilmeade called the program “illegal behavior conducted by the White House, whom for some reason, thinks it’s more important to bring people from outside into America than it is to focus on the health and security of Americans.”

After rolling footage of Republican lawmakers accusing Biden of “aiding and abetting” illegal immigration, Steve Doocy turned the conversation toward the companies that have gotten involved with the government’s effort to decongest the southern border by relocating migrants. This led to Kilmeade going off on the federal contractors for making American civilians deal with the burden of immigrants, who he accused of “poisoning” communities across the nation.

Some of the companies that just sacrificed their souls in order to do this contracting work, like NVM, a private security firm that’s done work with the CIA and the NSA before, who’s providing 12 chaperones and facilities for all these illegal immigrants, have trouble sleeping at night. Because what you’re doing is you’re poisoning these cities, and these towns, and these schools, with people that don’t belong there, that are circumventing the immigration process, that don’t speak English. You’re hurting the families in that community. You’re destroying the teachers who, a lot of them don’t speak Spanish. Now they have to know Portuguese or Chinese or who knows where they’re coming from, and then all of a sudden your tax dollars and your kids are going to school, instead of a 15-person class, there’s 36 in that class.

Watch above, via Fox News.

