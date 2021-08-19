Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and Dr. Marc Siegel went after Joe Biden by claiming the president is promoting Covid vaccination booster shots as a distraction from the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.

Siegel joined Kilmeade Thursday on Fox & Friends to talk about the White House’s plan to offer booster shots to those who need it starting in September. Kilmeade primed the conversation to take a different direction, however, saying “we know, politically, this was a head fake to get us distracted again, but do we need this third shot?”

Siegel went along with Kilmeade’s framing, and he also suggested that the Biden administration is sowing doubt about the efficacy of vaccines with how they’re presenting it to the public.

Well, Brian, we don’t need it yet. I will tell you, look up the terms “diversionary tactics,” because he didn’t take any questions on Afghanistan…Also he is diverting attention from the fact that about 25 percent of Americans have adults over the age of 12, haven’t even received the first shot. I’m concerned that this sends the message to America when you say everybody, a month from now, is going to need a third shot, it’s going to make people shaky on whether it works or not. And do you know what? It actually works…When he says the whole population, that’s a diversionary tactic.

The interview went on with Siegel recommending vaccines in defense of public health. He continued to whack the Biden administration for their vaccine messaging, accusing them of “bullying” and “shaming” people who haven’t yet gotten inoculated.

It is not clear how Kilmeade “knows” that the announcement of booster shots was an attempt to distract Americans from the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com