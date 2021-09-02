When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.

Pete Hegseth said the policy at the diner represents a “guttural scream” of those who support the troops. Kayleigh McEnany agreed, adding that it’s “understandable” to have this “rage.”

But it went to a deeper, stranger place when Logan had a go. “It’s quite a change, right?” she asked rhetorically, an apparent reference to the way things are now versus how they were when Donald Trump was in office.

“In the time that we live in, for people to stand up and openly say something against the Democratic president or something in favor of the troops, I mean, in this country today that puts you at risk of being arrested and jailed by the FBI,” said Logan, as her Fox News colleagues maintained mostly blank expressions.

“Because anyone who believes in patriotism is being purged from the U.S. Military, they’re being purged from DHS and the other agencies. And people are being — they’re sitting in prison in solitary confinement in an offsite correctional facility in Washington, D.C., without trial. They have not been convicted of anything. So, and you know they have been there for a long time now, almost a year. And no one is saying a word.”

“So we live, really, in a state of fear in America today,” Logan continued. “We don’t live as a free people, as a free nation.”

This seemed to touch on and conflate multiple issues, but one must assume that Logan, in mentioning solitary confinement, is referring to January 6 defendants, many of whom have expressed through lawyers their objection to the conditions of their arrest and detainment.

However, Mediaite was not able to find any reports or allegations that expressions of support for the American military or criticism of Joe Biden constitute an offense that can lead to arrest and imprisonment by the FBI. If there is a conspiracy theory relating to the FBI conducting arrests for criticizing President Biden over the Afghanistan debacle we did not find that, but there is ample evidence on this website and on the Fox News airwaves that such criticism does not invite the FBI’s attention.

Mediaite requested a comment from the FBI on any policy that might result in the arrest of an individual for having criticized a Democrat or believed in patriotism, and whether support of the troops is consider grounds for confinement, but has not received a comment at the time of this posting.

In the remainder of her remarks, Logan expressed some minor agreement with Fox anchor Martha MacCallum, who objected to the policy on the grounds that she also didn’t like it when Trump supporters or staffers faced similar banishment from public spaces. “And to have somebody stand up and say this, and I’m with Martha, you know, I don’t, I’d like everybody to be welcomed everywhere.”

“But what it says is actually that people now are saying, we’re not going to live in fear. And I think it speaks to the fact that this isn’t really a Democrat, Republican issue,” she said of the policy to exclude Democrat voters. “This is the hill on which all Americans really can fight and die, because it does define America.”

“If the American people allow the American government and their leaders to misrepresent them in this way, because the vast majority of Americans do not believe in betraying your allies. They don’t believe in getting your own soldiers and Marines killed for no reason,” she went on a limb to say. “They don’t believe in that.”

She concluded by saying that people have to stand up and “be counted” on that. Again, we stress that we did not find any reason doing so should result in arrest or confinement in the United States.

