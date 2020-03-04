Fox News’ Martha MacCallum spoke with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tonight about the likelihood of facing off against Joe Biden in the general election.

MacCallum noted how the discussion surrounding Hunter Biden and Burisma faded in recent weeks “when it looked like Joe Biden was not going to be the nominee.”

“Can we expect that we are going to hear a lot more about investigations into the Biden family, into Burisma, and all of that once again?” she asked.

“We don’t run investigations here out of the White House like that. The Congress does,” Conway responded.

“But the president spoke about wanting those investigations, so that’s what I mean,” MacCallum said.

Conway said “the Ukraine issue has not been resolved” and raised questions about Hunter Biden’s China ties.

“So I’m hearing yes,” MacCallum remarked.

