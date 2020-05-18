Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping businesses in a state of shutdown, it’s been a while since Fox & Friends has been able to hold one of their diner segments. But Monday morning, Pete Hegseth ventured to a New Jersey gym that is reopening in defiance of the government shutdown in place because of the the coronavirus pandemic.

Since last week, Fox News has conducted multiple interviews with Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith, who announced that he will defy the mandates of Governor Phil Murphy and re-open his facility. Hegseth travelled to Bellmawr to spend Monday morning covering the reopening and crowd of anti-lockdown protesters that gathered there to celebrate.

Hegseth interviewed Smith ahead of the reopening, who once again defended his decision and said “we’re sick and tired of having our rights trampled on.” Smith and his business partner both wore masks during the interview, but Hegseth did not. The conversation happened in close proximity with the protesting crowd, many of whom were not shown wearing protective equipment and appeared way too close together to be adhering to social distancing.

Hegseth, who has repeatedly condemned the nationwide shutdowns, praised Atilis’ decision by telling its management “You guys have been a voice for millions.” He ended up doing multiple segments on the gym throughout the morning show, calling the reopening “the definition of responsible, civil disobedience” at one point, even as he noted that the police might order the group’s dispersal and the gym’s closure.

“You know, Pete, one of the ways that we have seen elected officials complain about protests like this, civil disobedience, is they will say well people weren’t in compliance of social distancing suggestions,” Steve Doocy remarked at one point. “In New Jersey, when you’re out and about, you’re supposed to be wearing a mask and be six feet away I don’t think that’s happening there.”

“Yeah, I don’t know how they would ultimately end up enforcing that,” Hegseth responded to the possible legal penalties. “The people here have decided to gravitate to him. He didn’t ask for the crowd. They’re here because they want to support him, support the idea of liberty, so again, it’s a free country.”

Hegseth conducted a number of other segments after that, and eventually he did put on a mask once he got inside the gym to do another one.

