Washington Post Ripped For Bizarre Stacey Abrams Profile: ‘Did Stacey Abrams Write This?’

By Charlie NashMay 18th, 2020, 11:13 am

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Washington Post was ripped over the weekend for a fawning profile of Democratic vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams.

In the bizarre Thursday profile, the Post heaped praise on Abrams — in one paragraph likening her appearance at a conference event to an awe-inspiring fashion runway.

“Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode,” the profile read. “She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation.”

The profile also included a silhouette photo of Abrams wearing a cape in a cloud of smoke — one of the most ridiculed elements of the profile.

Journalists and political commentators blasted the article, with some jokingly questioning whether Abrams wrote the piece herself.

The Post wasn’t the only newspaper to publish a controversial profile of Abrams this past week. The New York Times released its own positive article just days later.

Abrams has long been floated as a potential running mate for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, and Abrams has repeatedly used the media to make her case.

In an interview with Elle last month, Abrams claimed, “I would be an excellent running mate.”

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” she argued, adding, “If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Abrams has also repeatedly praised Biden, hailing his “truly sincere sense of humor” and defending him from former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault.

Despite this, Abrams was listed by the New York Post in April as a “long shot” candidate, alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama.

