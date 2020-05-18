The Washington Post was ripped over the weekend for a fawning profile of Democratic vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams.

In the bizarre Thursday profile, the Post heaped praise on Abrams — in one paragraph likening her appearance at a conference event to an awe-inspiring fashion runway.

“Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode,” the profile read. “She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation.”

The profile also included a silhouette photo of Abrams wearing a cape in a cloud of smoke — one of the most ridiculed elements of the profile.

Journalists and political commentators blasted the article, with some jokingly questioning whether Abrams wrote the piece herself.

When did Stacey Abrams become a solar eclipse https://t.co/RNYZHeEMwU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2020

Did… did Stacey Abrams write this? pic.twitter.com/L7BfMV40AM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 17, 2020

How is every journalist employed by the Washington Post not named Jennifer Rubin not completely embarrassed by this Stacey Abrams profile. How does something like this even make it past editors who care about their reputations? pic.twitter.com/yqpSeTnBbM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

In case you missed it, the Washington Post, in an absolutely propaganda piece, described imaginary Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams as a “supermodel.” I can’t even… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 17, 2020

I can not believe this is a real image that the Washington Post used in their profile on Stacey Abrams. The desire from so many in the media to make Abrams into a larger than life superhero is bizarre and telling. You’ll never see a conservative woman get this kind of coverage. pic.twitter.com/ojDGy6K17Y — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 17, 2020

Something is seriously wrong with Stacey Abrams. I’d give her less than a 5% chance of becoming VP nominee, with her chances decreasing on account of this bizarre, self-defeating PR tour pic.twitter.com/F6wyEQHjwt — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 17, 2020

Stacey Abrams has no legitimate argument for the Vice Presidency, and it’s ridiculous that she’s even being fake-considered. But that hasn’t stopped the elite media from eagerly enabling her obnoxious promotional tour — I guess they’re bored under quarantine or something pic.twitter.com/1mU3CokDG0 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 17, 2020

Nothing to see here: “Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, posses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode.” https://t.co/ZcwmuLpVfU — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 17, 2020

The Post wasn’t the only newspaper to publish a controversial profile of Abrams this past week. The New York Times released its own positive article just days later.

Abrams has long been floated as a potential running mate for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, and Abrams has repeatedly used the media to make her case.

In an interview with Elle last month, Abrams claimed, “I would be an excellent running mate.”

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” she argued, adding, “If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Abrams has also repeatedly praised Biden, hailing his “truly sincere sense of humor” and defending him from former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault.

Despite this, Abrams was listed by the New York Post in April as a “long shot” candidate, alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama.

