Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth remarked that it was “fitting” to talk about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thanksgiving, during Fox and Friends on Thursday, because she’s “Pocahontas.”

In response to a clip of Warren claiming that she doesn’t “do polls,” Hegseth proclaimed, “Wow that’s always what politicians say when they’re losing: ‘Don’t follow the polls, it doesn’t matter.'”

“I just love how optimistic she was. You’ve dropped actually in half from where you were before,” replied actor Dean Cain, who guest-hosted Fox & Friends Thursday — prompting Hegseth to declare, “Well, it’s Thanksgiving, so it’s fitting that we got a little Pocahontas.”

“Pocahontas” is a slur frequently used by Republican critics of Warren, popularized after President Donald Trump used it himself to mock Warren’s self-proclaimed Native American heritage.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Warren has since apologized for identifying as Native American after it was discovered that her Native American DNA was minuscule.

