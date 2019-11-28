comScore

Fox’s Pete Hegseth Revels in Warren’s Poll Crash By Repeating Trump Slur: ‘Fitting’ to Talk About ‘Pocahontas’ on Thanksgiving

By Charlie NashNov 28th, 2019, 11:20 am

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth remarked that it was “fitting” to talk about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thanksgiving, during Fox and Friends on Thursday, because she’s “Pocahontas.”

In response to a clip of Warren claiming that she doesn’t “do polls,” Hegseth proclaimed, “Wow that’s always what politicians say when they’re losing: ‘Don’t follow the polls, it doesn’t matter.'”

“I just love how optimistic she was. You’ve dropped actually in half from where you were before,” replied actor Dean Cain, who guest-hosted Fox & Friends Thursday — prompting Hegseth to declare, “Well, it’s Thanksgiving, so it’s fitting that we got a little Pocahontas.”

“Pocahontas” is a slur frequently used by Republican critics of Warren, popularized after President Donald Trump used it himself to mock Warren’s self-proclaimed Native American heritage.

Warren has since apologized for identifying as Native American after it was discovered that her Native American DNA was minuscule.

