Dean Cain, the former Superman actor and staunch conservative who famously joined the ranks of ICE last year, has rushed to the defense of the federal agents who fatally shot VA nurse Alex Pretti on the streets of Minnesota over the weekend.

Cain, speaking to TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere on Monday, said Pretti made “a mistake” when he approached law enforcement ahead of the shooting that has sent shockwaves across Minnesota and the nation.

When Levin asked whether federal agents exhibited appropriate force when they tackled Pretti, Cain said: “Unless you’re there in the moment with the agents, it’s hard to understand, but if someone is committing a felony — which would be obstructing law enforcement, ICE, federal agents from doing their job, impeding, obstructing — that’s a felony, and perhaps they were just trying to take him down at that point in time.”

Turning his attention to Pretti, Cain added that he “certainly wasn’t there just being a peaceful protester,” and that it was “a very bad idea to engage physically with federal law enforcement while armed.”

Cain also claimed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been urging citizens to confront federal officers and “fight them in the streets.”

“Just so you know,” Levin said, cutting Cain off, “I just want to set the record straight here. I have never heard the mayor or the governor say ‘fight them in the streets.'”

“I have,” Cain contended. “I’ve seen clips of it. Put your minions on it and they’ll show it t0 you, Harvey.”

Levin also asked Cain what he thought about the rhetoric from top Trump administration officials like DHS boss Kristi Noem, ousted Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, and top adviser Stephen Miller that branded Pretti a “domestic terrorist” within hours of the shooting.

The actor replied: “Honestly, I’m not aware of that rhetoric, and it doesn’t sound like it’s helping tamp down the temperature, but I don’t know specifically what they were referring to or what information that Kristi Noem has. Obviously, I will be working for her. And I do believe in her very much. Maybe that was, I didn’t see any brandishing at the time, but I’ve only seen a few videos, and I haven’t seen all of the stuff.”

He added: “I don’t agree with overblown rhetoric on either side.”

Cain, a deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer in Idaho, announced that he was joining ICE last summer after the agency kicked off a massive hiring push, promising a maximum $50,000 signing bonus, along with other benefits.

As a result, he was ridiculed by countless left-leaning figures, including Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and Encanto star John Leguizamo, who joked that Cain’s pronouns are “has, been.”

Cain starred as Clark Kent/Superman opposite Teri Hatcher’s Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

